Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

Every week we check out the latest releases that have got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Perfume Genius, Ladytron, Austra, Orville Peck and Eurovision winner JJ.

- Advertisement -

Perfume Genius – Me & Angel

A fourth tune from Perfume Genius taken from his recent Glory album which was released in March. Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, will be touring Australia next month but he’s sticking to the east coast with shows in Ballarat, Melbourne Brisbane and Sydney, alongside an appearance at the Meredith Music Festival.

Ladytron – Kingdom Undersea

Following on from their recent single I See Red, Ladytron have shared another tune from their forthcoming album Paradises. The new record will be the eighth of their career.

Austra – Fallen Cloud

This tune is taken from Austra’s recently released record Chin Up Buttercup—her fifth full-length and first in five years.  

Speaking about the single Katie Austra Stelmanis said, “Although I didn’t realise until long after this song was finished, Fallen Cloud is a song that takes place during the bargaining stage of grief. It begins with a desperate attempt to change an undesired romantic outcome, but after spending a bit too much time imagining different scenarios, I become enveloped by the dream-like fantasy of an alternate life. This song is meant to make you feel like you’re floating in a sweet cloud of delusion.” 

Orville Peck – Maybe This Time

Earlier this year Orville Peck did a stint in the New York production of the musical Cabaret where he played the Emcee. So it’s no surprise that a song from the show has turned up on his new Appaloosa EP. This song is not performed by his character, but hearing it night after night clearly made an impression.

JJ – Haunting Me

Winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Competition, JJ, has a new tune to share. It’s the Austrian singer’s second single since finding global fame earlier this year.

Check out previous Fresh tracks on our Spotify playlist.



Latest

Culture

Big Brother shocks housemates with a double eviction

0
Big Brother pulled out a surprise for the housemates...
Culture

Actor Udo Kier, who appeared in ‘My Own Private Idaho’ and ‘Swan Song’, dies aged 81

0
The actor appeared in many iconic roles over his long career.
History

On This Gay Day | Freddie Mercury, Lou Reed and the AIDS quilt project

0
Freddy Mercury was 45 years old when he died of an AIDS related illness.
Local

WA Government launches inaugural LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy

0
The Cook Government has today launched WA's first LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, following public consultation across the state.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Big Brother shocks housemates with a double eviction

0
Big Brother pulled out a surprise for the housemates...
Culture

Actor Udo Kier, who appeared in ‘My Own Private Idaho’ and ‘Swan Song’, dies aged 81

0
The actor appeared in many iconic roles over his long career.
History

On This Gay Day | Freddie Mercury, Lou Reed and the AIDS quilt project

0
Freddy Mercury was 45 years old when he died of an AIDS related illness.
Local

WA Government launches inaugural LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy

0
The Cook Government has today launched WA's first LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, following public consultation across the state.
Community

Champions celebrated at the LGBTQIA+ Sports Awards

0
A new annual awards event celebrates the world of LGBTIQA+ sport.

Big Brother shocks housemates with a double eviction

OUTinPerth -
Big Brother pulled out a surprise for the housemates on Sunday night with a double eviction. Warning: Spoilers ahead. Don't read if you haven't...
Read more

Actor Udo Kier, who appeared in ‘My Own Private Idaho’ and ‘Swan Song’, dies aged 81

OUTinPerth -
The actor appeared in many iconic roles over his long career.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Freddie Mercury, Lou Reed and the AIDS quilt project

OUTinPerth -
Freddy Mercury was 45 years old when he died of an AIDS related illness.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture