Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Perfume Genius, Ladytron, Austra, Orville Peck and Eurovision winner JJ.

Perfume Genius – Me & Angel

A fourth tune from Perfume Genius taken from his recent Glory album which was released in March. Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, will be touring Australia next month but he’s sticking to the east coast with shows in Ballarat, Melbourne Brisbane and Sydney, alongside an appearance at the Meredith Music Festival.

Ladytron – Kingdom Undersea

Following on from their recent single I See Red, Ladytron have shared another tune from their forthcoming album Paradises. The new record will be the eighth of their career.

Austra – Fallen Cloud

This tune is taken from Austra’s recently released record Chin Up Buttercup—her fifth full-length and first in five years.

Speaking about the single Katie Austra Stelmanis said, “Although I didn’t realise until long after this song was finished, Fallen Cloud is a song that takes place during the bargaining stage of grief. It begins with a desperate attempt to change an undesired romantic outcome, but after spending a bit too much time imagining different scenarios, I become enveloped by the dream-like fantasy of an alternate life. This song is meant to make you feel like you’re floating in a sweet cloud of delusion.”

Orville Peck – Maybe This Time

Earlier this year Orville Peck did a stint in the New York production of the musical Cabaret where he played the Emcee. So it’s no surprise that a song from the show has turned up on his new Appaloosa EP. This song is not performed by his character, but hearing it night after night clearly made an impression.

JJ – Haunting Me

Winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Competition, JJ, has a new tune to share. It’s the Austrian singer’s second single since finding global fame earlier this year.

