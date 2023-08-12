Fringe World producers ARTRAGE announce new CEO



Local not-for-profit arts organisation ARTRAGE have announced experienced artistic director Jo Thomas has joined the team as CEO.

Thomas is currently the CEO/Artistic Director of Metro Arts, an established Brisbane arts presenter that is an incubator and launchpad for some of Australia’s finest new artists.

The new CEO of ARTRAGE brings to the organisation her considerable experience as an organisational leader, performance-maker, creative producer, Churchill Fellow, Telstra Business Woman of the Year, and member of the Asian Producers Platform.

Ranked as the largest arts organisation in Western Australia for earned revenue, ARTRAGE is the producer of FRINGE WORLD Festival, Rooftop Movies, Girls School, regional tours and other major events that enliven and benefit our state.

ARTRAGE Chairperson Kyle Jeavons said that Thomas is a fantastic appointment to achieve the organisation’s goals of supporting artists and reaching new audiences.

“We are thrilled to have Ms Thomas at the helm of ARTRAGE as we enter the organisation’s 40th year of operation. ARTRAGE delivers arts experiences unlike anything else on offer in WA, and has proved hugely valuable to the State delivering a massive $137 million in economic impact, entertaining more than 600,000 attendees and facilitating paid work for more than 2,500 artists and creatives in the 2022/23 FY,” Jeavons said.

Thomas said she is looking forward to joining the ARTRAGE team in the wonderful West and working with local artists and organisations.

“ARTRAGE is a powerhouse of creative activity and we will be rolling out many more fantastic offerings for locals and visitors alike over the next few years. I can’t wait to get started.”

ARTRAGE gives its heartfelt thanks to Anthony Robinson, who has served as the Interim CEO since April. The term as Interim CEO caps off Dr Robinson’s considerable contribution to the organisation, having served as a Board Member and Chairperson for more than a decade.

Jo Thomas commences at ARTRAGE in early October.

