From the stage to the screen: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ drops first trailer

The first trailer for the film version of the critically acclaimed queer musical Dear Evan Hansen is here.

Based on the stage musical of the same name from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film follows the story of the titular character, who becomes embroiled in a stranger’s tragedy, learning to a series of unexpected events ranging from the confrontational to the inspiring.

The film will see superstar Ben Platt reprise his role as Hansen, joined by Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

The musical has been praised for promoting conversations surrounding young people’s mental health, and garnered rave reviews and acclaim over its years on stages around the world.

Check out the trailer below.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

