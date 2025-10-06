Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Funding supports 100+ events celebrating International Day of People with Disability

Lifestyle

More than 100 local and regional events are being held across the state to mark International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) this year.

WA Government grant funding totalling more than $100,000 will be shared among more than 100 activities and events recognising, celebrating and including people living with disability.

Local events include the City of Vincent’s youth disco Let’s Get Loud and Perth’s first inclusive outdoor movie night for kids hosted by All Stars for Autism.

There will also be more than 40 regional events across our great state, including the All Abilities Festival in the Shire of Carnarvon, Bunbury’s Summer Connections event featuring arts and market stalls and an all-inclusive games day hosted by Anglicare Katanning.

Disability Services Minister Hannah Beazley says the Cook Government is committed to building a more inclusive WA.

“These grants totalling more than $100,000 will support organisations and local governments to celebrate International Day of People with Disability and help raise awareness of the amazing contribution people with disability make to our community.

“This year’s grants program has a strong regional focus with nearly 50 events taking place across our regions from the Kimberley to the Great Southern.”

IDPwD is held on 3 December each year and recognised by the United Nations.

This year’s IDPwD theme is Celebrating Our Unity, acknowledging the best outcomes for people with disability come when community works together towards inclusion and connection.

A full list of recipients is available online.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

