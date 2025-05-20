Search
Genre-bending series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns this July

Culture

The unique Star Trek series Strange New Worlds will return for its third season this July.

Putting a twist on the long-running sci-fi franchise, Strange New Worlds warps through genres with each episode, throwing its characters into mysteries, comedy, romance and more.

The third season follows the U.S.S. Enterprise after the crew’s frightening encounter with the Gorn – new life, new adventures and a new villain await as they boldly go where no one has gone before.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn.

The crew are joined by guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Check out the genre-bending trailer below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three premieres on Thursday, 17 July on Paramount+.

Don't miss

Culture

Crooner Johnny Mathis delivers his final ever show

0
At 89 the singer is stepping down from live shows.
Lifestyle

2025 WA Health Excellence Awards open for nominations

0
The awards celebrate those who've made outstanding contributions to our state's public health system.
News

NSW man arrested over a spree of graffiti attacks targeting minorities

0
The 21-year-old is allegedly behind dozens of graffiti attacks in Sydney's inner west in recent weeks.
News

Court receives psychiatric report on accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

0
The case will return to court next month.
News

Organisations urge NT Chief Minister to scrap anti-discrimination changes

0
LGBTIQA+ groups have joined with unions, faith-based and women's organisations calling on the NT Government to retain protections.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

