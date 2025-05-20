Genre-bending series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns this July

The unique Star Trek series Strange New Worlds will return for its third season this July.

Putting a twist on the long-running sci-fi franchise, Strange New Worlds warps through genres with each episode, throwing its characters into mysteries, comedy, romance and more.

The third season follows the U.S.S. Enterprise after the crew’s frightening encounter with the Gorn – new life, new adventures and a new villain await as they boldly go where no one has gone before.

The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn.

The crew are joined by guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Check out the genre-bending trailer below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three premieres on Thursday, 17 July on Paramount+.