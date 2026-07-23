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Get ready for Wear It Purple Day

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Wear It Purple Day has announced its 2026 theme and artwork, encouraging people to start thinking about events they might hold this August.

The theme for 2026 is ‘Colours of Courage’, with the day to be marked on 28 August.

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“Courage is not just expressed in big moments, but in everyday choices to live proudly and invite others into understanding, acceptance and celebration,” the Wear It Purple team said when announcing the theme.

The organisation expanded on the theme, saying: “Colours of Courage celebrates the many different forms of courage shown by LGBTQIA+SB young people, allies and communities every day.

“Courage can look like speaking up, standing out and creating change. It can also take quieter forms of bravery, like living authentically, coming out, asking for support, standing beside someone, or choosing pride and hope in spaces where being yourself does not always feel easy.

“The colours in this year’s theme reflect the diversity of identities, experiences and stories within our communities. Like light through a prism, every colour is different, but together they create something powerful.

“Colours of Courage recognises the bravery it takes to push for change in schools, workplaces, communities and institutions where conversations about LGBTQIA+SB lives do not always happen. It celebrates the allies who choose to stand up, speak out and ask what they can do to help create safer, more inclusive spaces.

“It also honours the courage of generations of LGBTQIA+SB people who came before us, and the strength of young people today as they continue to build community, connection and visibility.

“Because courage is not only found in the big moments. It is found in the everyday choices to live proudly, support others and invite people into understanding, acceptance and celebration.”

Thousands of schools, community organisations, universities and workplaces will hold events across Australia on Friday, 28 August, for Wear It Purple Day.

As a day of significance for many Australians, Wear It Purple Day focuses on LGBTQIA+ youth and the issues they face while demonstrating that they have the right to be proud of who they are and who they are becoming.

Since it was founded in 2010, Wear It Purple Day has grown into an international movement of expression, celebration and support. By wearing purple on the last Friday of August, people demonstrate to hundreds of thousands of rainbow young people across Australia that they are seen, supported and respected.

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