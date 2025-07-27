Search
Get your first look at ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’

Culture

The Star Trek world keep’s growing at the next chapter in the franchise Star trek: Starfleet Academy arrives in 2026.

The first trailer for the new series has just arrived and gives us our first look at the new characters, and a few familiar faces.

Set in the 32nd century, the show continues on from Star Trek: Discovery which ended in 2024.

Holly Hunter, last seen in Succession, will play the Chancellor of the Academy, and captain of the USS Athena, Nahla Ake.

Tig Notaro is also in the cast, returning as engineer Jett Reno from Discovery, and Robert Picardo is also featured playing an older version of the holographic doctor from Star Trek: Voyager.

The rest of the cast if filled with cadets wanting to join Starfleet and serve upon their spaceships and star bases. Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, a Starfleet Academy cadet and member of the Dar-Sha species, George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, a member of the Khionian species, while Karim Diané will play Klingon Jay-Den Kraag.

Zoë Steiner is Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid – just like Star Trek: Next Generation’s Counsellor Deanna Troi. Sandro Rosta will play Caleb Mir, a human.

Respected actor Paul Giamatti and British comedian Gina Yashere will also appear, and Mary Wiseman will return for appearances as Sylvia Tilly, her Discovery character.

The series will appear on Paramount+ in early 2026, and work on a second series is already underway.

