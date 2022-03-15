Ginger Minj joins cast of much anticipated ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

Cult favourite film Hocus Pocus is set to receive a sequel later this year, and an international drag favourite is set to join the cast.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, All Stars 2 and All Stars 6 contestant Ginger Minj has been outed as a feature in the new film, reportedly playing a drag version of Bette Midler’s character.

Minj will join original cast members Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker and Midler in the film, as the story picks up almost 30 years after the 1993 feature.

Ginger has seen success on the silver screen since her Drag Race run, appearing in 2018’s Dumplin‘, RuPaul’s Netflix series AJ & The Queen and the dragged out holiday film The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

The star studded Hocus Pocus 2 cast will also feature Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale, comedian and Veep star Sam Richardson and Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddington.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.