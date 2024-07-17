Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Gogglebox Australia gets back on the couch for 20th season

Culture

Gogglebox Australia is back for a fun filled 20th season with all the beloved households returning.

Nominated for an impressive seventh time at the upcoming 64th TV Week Logie Awards and nominated for seven AACTA Awards, Gogglebox Australia returns with more laughs, more shocks, and more feels.

- Advertisement -

Tune in for your weekly dose of what’s happened in the last seven days on television and what the Gogglebox Australia households thought about it.

To celebrate its 20th season, Gogglebox originals returning include cricket mad fans, The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning are best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon; mother and daughter Kerry, Izzy and baby Ruby; Matty along with son Malik and Uncle Jad; brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne; avid surfers and best friends Milo and Nic, friends Kevin, Bob and Jared along with newest additions, sisters Mia and Bree and their good friend Lainey.

Gogglebox Australia premieres Wednesday, 14 August At 7.30pm On FOXTEL and 7.30pm Thursday, 15 August On 10 And 10 Play. 

Source: Media release

Latest

Culture

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

0
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.
Local

WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

0
The Cook Government are seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.
Culture

Tickets to ‘Wicked’ the musical start flying this week

0
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and...
News

St Kilda rookie Lance Collard given six week ban over homophobic slurs

0
The St Kilda rookie has reportedly been banned for six weeks after using a gay slur on the pitch.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

0
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.
Local

WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

0
The Cook Government are seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.
Culture

Tickets to ‘Wicked’ the musical start flying this week

0
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and...
News

St Kilda rookie Lance Collard given six week ban over homophobic slurs

0
The St Kilda rookie has reportedly been banned for six weeks after using a gay slur on the pitch.
Culture

Let the games begin! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ is coming to Stan

0
After months of swirling rumours, the Olympics of RuPaul's Drag Race has officially been announced.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

OUTinPerth -
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.
Read more

WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

OUTinPerth -
The Cook Government are seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.
Read more

Tickets to ‘Wicked’ the musical start flying this week

OUTinPerth -
The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December. Celebrating 20 years since its smash-hit debut on...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture