GRAI take a look at housing options for LGBTI elders

GRAI: Gay Rights in Ageing have two upcoming events that aim to spark conversations about how we look at housing as we get older. First up is a screening of the Maison de Himiko, then the following day there will be a forum discussing all the different housing arrangements we might want to consider as get older.

GRAI @ the Movies

Film night: Mon 10 May, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Southcare, Manning

Join GRAI for a social evening, screening Maison de Himiko, a delightful Japanese comedy telling a bitter-sweet tale of a famous socialite queen, who on her retirement sets up a beachside home for herself and all her old, gay, friends. This light-hearted but thought-provoking film will set the scene for our discussions at the seminar the following day.



Rainbow Roof – Housing options and alternatives to aged care for LGBTI elders

Seminar: Tue 11 May, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Southcare, Manning

GRAI’s Rainbow Roof seminar brings together a morning of great speakers presenting a range of large and small housing options for LGBTI elders, including, co-housing, deliberative design, international inspirations and local examples.

Liz Lennon showcases her acclaimed ‘Reimagining Home’ project and will also facilitate our afternoon ‘Dreamshop’ where we can move from dreaming into action, perhaps laying the foundations for your own rainbow roof!

Get tickets to the dual events via Eventbrite or and download the flyer and invite friends to attend.

