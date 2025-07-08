Search
Alan Jones lawyers raise concerns over search of his phone

News

Lawyers representing radio star Alan Jones have raised concerns over a search police conducted of his mobile phone last November. The search was conducted ahead of Jones being charged with 35 historical sex offences.

Lawyer Bryan Wrench raised the issue in a Sydney court today. Jones was not present at the hearing as he had been given permission not to attend.

Wrench said concern had been raised with police and the force had no engaged lawyers in relation to the complaint. The lawyer said after raising the issue, he formally wrote to police.

“We then wrote to the police regarding our concerns about a search conducted on the 18th of November,” Wrench told the court. “The legality, journalistic privilege, as well as issues regarding legal privilege.” HIs comments reported in The Guardian.

Broadcaster Alan Jones.

During the brief hearing before magistrate Jennifer Giles, Wrench said they was also concern about the amount of time it was taking the prosecution to provide them with some of the witness statements in relation to the case.

Jones has been charged over a series of allegations from multiple victims who say the broadcaster touched them inappropriately. He is facing 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 20 counts of assault with act of indecency, two counts of sexually touching another person without consent and two counts of common assault.

In March Jones said he would vigorously defend the charges levelled against him and clear his name.

“I will not be engaging in a running commentary in the media, but I want you to understand this: These allegations are either baseless or distort the truth,” Jones said.

The now 834-year-old broadcaster ruled Sydney’s airwaves for four decades before moving to a role at Sky News and later online broadcaster ADT.

Allegations about Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers. In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations, and he has subsequently indicated he will take legal action against the publisher.

