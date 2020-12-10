GRAI to launch Queer Book Club this December

Gay and Lesbian Rights in Ageing Inc. (GRAI) are launching a book club for local LGBTQIA+ folks are you’re invited!

GRAI’s Queer Book Club will be reading and discussing LGBTQIA+ books, authors and topics across all genres, with a focus on fiction.

Each meeting will focus on one book (with free copies available for those without paid employment), with author Q&As, artist exhibitions or presentations providing insight into the book’s theme.

The club hopes to bring intergenerational members of our LGBTQIA+ communities together to share perspectives and experiences, and build community one story at a time.

The launch will be hosted by the fabulous Cougar Morrison, with a presentation from author Craig Silvey, author of the critically acclaimed trans story Honeybee.

GRAI’s Queer Book Club launched next Wednesday 16th December at Victoria Park Centre of the Arts. For more information or to register for free, head to Eventbrite.

OIP Staff

