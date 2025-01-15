Hamish Macdonald lands new gig at ABC Radio in Sydney

Hamish Macdonald will be the host of the ABC Radio Sydney’s Mornings program, stepping into the role previously held by Sarah Macdonald.

Listeners were shocked in November last year when Sarah Macdonald announced on air that she was being let go from the program after two years in the role. The broadcaster faced criticism for replacing the popular presenter receiving thousands of complaints and a petition on Change,org drew over 3,000 signatories.

Instead listeners will be greeted by a different Macdonald, Hamish Macdonald.

The award-winning journalist has had a long association with both the ABC and Network 10. He currently is one of the hosts on The Project, as well as presenting the ABC podcast Global Roaming.

The presenter had a coming out moment in 2019 when he stepped out with is partner at the GQ Gentleman’s Ball.

“There’s so much to talk about this year — and where better to do it from than the heart of this great city, Parramatta Square.

“Sydney is such a dynamic city with no shortage of great stories to share, so I’m really looking forward to opening the phone lines.” Macdonald said of his new role.

Macdonald previously presented the ABC program Q&A but left after intensive online bullying. He’s also been a regular fill-in on ABC Radio National’s Breakfast program. McDonald will host the show from Monday to Thursday with Kathleen Robinson stepping in on Fridays.

It’s a time of big shakeups at the national broadcaster as they struggle to maintain audiences. Chris Bath has joined the Sydney station as their new Drive presenter following the retirement of Richard Glover. The broadcasters Sydney studios have recently moved from inner-city Ultimo to Paramatta.

In Perth there’s also some changes in the radio line-up with Jo Trilling moving to from Drive to the Afternoons program, and Gary Adshead switching from 6PR’s Mornings program to take over the ABC’s Drive slot.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson has been a regular guest on ABC Radio Perth’s Mornings and Drive programs speaking about news and politics.