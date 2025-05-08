Hans, everyone’s favourite German is ready to celebrate

International cabaret sensation Hans is turning 21, and you’re invited to the celebration of the decade!

After decades of global fame, the Berlin-born star is finally revealing (almost) all in this highly anticipated coming-of-age cabaret show, Hans: Young, Fun and 21.

The show premiered to sell-out audiences across 10 nights at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe Festival in February and will now be touring across Australia.

Widely adored for his glamorous performances and cheeky humour, Hans has kept much of his personal life under wraps… until now. In Young, Fun and 21, the international superstar opens up to audiences in an unforgettable birthday party celebration joined by his dynamic live band, The Ungrateful Bastards, the fabulous dancers, The Lucky Bitches.

As well as a few other surprises that are sure to keep you on your toes.

“I’ve been subjected to much rumour and innuendo for much of my life, so as I turn 21, I’ve decided it’s time to set the record straight. This is going to be more than a show, it’s going to be a party, so don’t miss it – there might even be fairy bread!!” Hans said.

Just announced are two shows in Western Australia. Friday 4th July, at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, and the following night Hans will be bringing the party to the Astor Theatre in Perth.

Hans last played a show in Perth in February 2024 when he brought his Disco Spectacular to town.

Check out Hans full our dates across Australia on his website.