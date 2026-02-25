Harmony Festival returns to City of Belmont this March

The City of Belmont is celebrating community diversity with the return of their annual Harmony Festival.

The Festival aims to bring community together through creativity, storytelling and shared experiences.

The headline feature of this year’s festivities is the Western Australian premiere of Menagerie, a spectacular puppetry performance by Curious Legends.

“This year, like every year, we celebrate what makes Belmont unique, a community connected by culture, care, and shared experiences,” Mayor Robert Rossi said.

“As Belmont’s most cherished cultural event, Harmony Festival is a reminder that our city is stronger, brighter, and more vibrant because of the people who make it what it is.”

Menagerie’s Jonkle the Gentle Giant

Further to the interactive, family-friendly wonder of Menagerie, the festival will also feature a fantastic live music lineup including TTT Afro Band, Ricky Neil Jr, Tara Tiba, Taiko On and 2018 Perth NAIDOC Youth of the Year winner Kobi Arthur Morrison.

Attendees can also explore the work of 30 local artisans in the vibrant Community Markets in Bunuru, connect with local community organisations, and enjoy food trucks offering flavours from around the world.

Harmony Festival will be held at Tomato Lake on Saturday, 21 March from 3pm. For more, head to belmont.wa.gov.au for more.