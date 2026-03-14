Two women arrested and detained in Uganda for public kissing

Two women have been arrested and detained in Uganda after they were allegedly seen kissing. The pair have been accused of participating in a homosexual act, and the country has some of the most draconian laws in the world regarding sexuality.

Uganda’s original laws outlawing homosexual acts stem from its time as a British colony. In recent years, politicians have increased the penalties, and those convicted can face up to life imprisonment.

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A police spokesperson has confirmed that the two women were arrested for “participating in homosexuality” after community members reported suspicions about the pair. According to local media, they were arrested on 27 February and held in custody until 27 February. However, soon after being released, they were re-arrested and placed back into custody.

Alex Müller, Director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Rights Program at Human Rights Watch, said the Ugandan laws contravene the country’s obligations under international human rights law.

“The Ugandan police should immediately release the two women. The Ugandan government should repeal the Anti-Homosexuality Act and the Penal Code provisions criminalizing consensual same-sex conduct, and ensure equal protection and non-discrimination for all, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Müller said.