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Melanie C shares new track ‘Undefeated Champion’

Culture

People are getting excited for Sweat, the forthcoming ninth album from former Spice Girl and The Voice Australia coach Melanie C.

The artist has just shared a powerful new single, Undefeated Champion.

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A bold, uplifting anthem about resilience and inner strength, Undefeated Champion continues the joyful, club‑ready spirit of the Sweat era while delivering one of Melanie’s most empowering messages yet.

Speaking about the new single, Melanie C said it was about resilience.

“‘Undefeated Champion’ is about getting knocked down and choosing to rise every single time. It’s a reminder that the hardest moments are the ones that make us stronger.

“It’s faith over fear, joy in the face of adversity — almost challenging the universe: ‘come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough!’ At its core, it’s about realising we’re far more resilient than we think.”

The album that follows will arrive on 1 May 2026 and will feature thirteen new tracks.

Sweat track listing

1. Sweat
2. Drum Machine
3. WCPGW
4. Til’ It Breaks
5. Pressure
6. Emotional Memory
7. Attitude
8.  Good For Nothing
9. Undefeated Champion
10. Cashmere
11.  Free To Love
12. One Track Mind
13. Flick Of The Wrist

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