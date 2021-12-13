Have your say on youth sexual health education & awareness

Youth Educating Peers (The YEP Project) have launched their biennial survey to analyse the state of sexual health awareness and education among young people in Western Australia.

Operating under the Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA), the YEP Project have been working to ensure peer-to-peer education and empowerment when it comes to young people and sexual health knowledge and understanding.

The biennial survey aims to gather data on the current levels of sexual health education and awareness for young people aged 12 – 25 in our state.

A concurrent survey is also available for people who work with young people aged 12 – 25, offering them an opportunity to have their say as well.

If you are eligible and would like to participate: click through to the Youth Survey here or the Youth Sector Survey here.

OIP Staff

