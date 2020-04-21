Head back to school with first trailer for ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot

The reboots just keep on coming, with a new version of beloved 90s sitcom Saved By The Bell just around the corner.

90s stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be reprising their roles as Slater, Jessie, Kelly and Zack respectively – 30 years after their salad days at Bayside High.

Joining the veterans will be comedy favourite John Michael Higgins as the new Principal Toddman, and transgender actress and Champions star Josie Totah as the sharp-tongued cheerleader Lexi.

The series will follow a new generation at Bayside High, with the original characters kids now of high school age making their own trouble at The Max.

Saved By The Bell is due for release on NBC’s streaming network Peacock this year.

