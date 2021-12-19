Jump back to the 80s as ‘The Wedding Singer’ comes to Perth

Deliciously 80s musical The Wedding Singer has announced new performance seasons opening across Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from January 2022.

David Venn Enterprises has promised to amp-up the already spectacular show, with new costumes and neon set pieces adding to an already wow-worthy production, with resounding critical acclaim received across the country.

In Perth, the wait is finally over with the recently announced Perth premiere, coming to His Majesty’s Theatre from 25 February 2022.

Four lively new cast members are set to join this season’s entourage including Rania Potako-Osborne, Jared Bryan, Glen Oliver and Sheridan Anderson. They’re ready to pop their collars and bring extra life to the party across the country.

The Australian tour of the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical sees Sydney local Christian Charisiou (The Last Five Years, Cry-Baby) star in his breakout title role as jilted-groom and nice guy Robbie Hart, lauded by critics as “even funnier than Adam Sandler”.

One of Australia’s most beloved musical theatre stars, Melbourne girl Teagan Wouters (Kinky Boots The Musical) shines in the role made famous by Drew Barrymore, Julia Sullivan.

Audiences will see sparks flying between castmates come real-life love birds, with Nadia Komazec (School Of Rock, Matilda) starring as the fabulously fun, Madonna-esque costume-clad Holly, alongside her love/hate interest Haydan Hawkins (Miss Saigon, Into The Woods) as Sammy. They were recently engaged in real life and put on a dazzling performance that will leave audiences raving about their undeniable chemistry both on and off the stage.

“What better way to celebrate [our engagement] than going back on tour with the show that brought us together in the first place,” Nadia says.

Celebrated character performer Susan-ann Walker (Xanadu, Les Misérables) who plays the much-loved role of Robbie’s naughty beat-boxing Grandma Rosie was an actual wedding singer in the 80s – complete with the big dresses and even bigger hair!

Crowd favourite Stephen Mahy (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday Night Fever, Mamma Mia!), perfectly personifies the role of slimy Wall Street poster boy Glen Guglia. Rounding out the critically-acclaimed lead cast, Ed Deganos (The Lion King) plays the iconic George. True triple threat Kirby Burgess (Barnum, Dirty Dancing) will be seen in the jaw-dropping role of Robbie’s villainous ex-girlfriend Linda, and dynamite talent Hollie James (Shrek the Musical, Rocky Horror Show) as Angie.

Rising mainstage and event Producer David Venn is thrilled by the ongoing demand for the musical.

“It’s amazing to see such a strong appetite for the show continue without wavering” says David.

“Sydney and Perth audiences are so excited to finally have the show premiere in their cities, while Melbourne just can’t seem to get enough, prompting the release of new performance dates at a much bigger theatre. It’s a thrilling time, and we’re all very grateful.”

The Tony-nominated musical is directed by multi-Green Room Award nominated director Alister Smith, with a sparkling new soundtrack brought to life by Musical Director Daniel Puckey (Muriel’s Wedding The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Wizard of Oz). Choreographer Michael Ralph (Georgy Girl, The Boy From Oz) has crafted explosive dance routines jam-packed with iconic 80s references that are bound to get you moving along with them.

The Wedding Singer features your favourite characters from the iconic film, music by Matthew Sklar (Elf The Musical), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, a long-time collaborator of Adam Sandler.

David Venn Enterprises is known for its acclaimed Australian premiere production of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Bring It On: The Musical, as well as 50 Shades! The Musical Parody which toured Australia in 2021. The company also recently announced the Australian professional premiere of Cruel Intentions: the 90s Musical, opening May 2022.

The Wedding Singer hits Perth from February 25. For tickets and more info head to weddingsingermusical.com.au

