Head to the 25th Japanese Film Festival this October

Experience the rich tapestry of Japanese storytelling at the 27th Japanese Film Festival (JFF) as it works it was across the nation through September and October.

From gripping historical dramas to innovative modern tales, there’s a cinematic gem awaiting every film enthusiast in this year’s collection.

Proudly presented by The Japan Foundation, Sydney, the festival will be gracing screens in five major cities throughout Australia, commencing in Canberra (30 Sept – 15 Oct) before making its mark in Perth (16-22 October), Brisbane (6-22 October), Melbourne (23 October – 5 November), and culminating in Sydney (23-31 October).

This year, the festival theme revolves around the enduring link between the past and the present. Whether it’s a young fishmonger suddenly catapulted into nobility or the journey of scientists unravelling shamanic mysteries, JFF 2023 underscores the significance of history in shaping our current narratives.

Kicking off the festival is the buzzworthy opening night film We’re Broke, My Lord! A tale of unexpected inheritance, it promises to deliver the delightful wit and character depth that director Tetsu Maeda is renowned for.

For those in search of nostalgia and reverence for tradition, the award-winning Yudo: The Way of the Bath casts a humorous eye on rituals in a Showa-era bathhouse.

While Single8 delivers a nostalgic trip into pre-digital filmmaking, weaving director Kazuya Konaka’s personal tales into its fabric, showing that true stories often leave the deepest impact.

Adventure seekers and families can dive into Yokaipedia, where three boys embark on a thrilling quest filled with monsters, and for the romantics, We Made a Beautiful Bouquet explores the tender intersections of love, societal expectations, and individual dreams.

In a nod to the international clout of Japanese horror, The Forbidden Play sees director Hideo Nakata blending elements of Hollywood with traditional J-horror. Given Nakata’s reputation for spine-tingling narratives, this film is tipped to be a global talking point post-release; While, Immersion sees director Takashi Shimizu explore the clash between modern VR technology and traditional Japanese superstitions.

Natchan’s Little Secret is a comedic take on Japan’s LGBTQIA+ struggles, historical gender-bending traditions, and acceptance as three drag queen’s journey to a distant funeral, striving to protect the secret life of a late friend.

Check out the full program of films on offer.

