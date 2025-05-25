Health Minister announces greater investment in suicide prevention training

Western Australian Health and Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat announced this week a new program to increase Western Australia’s efforts in suicide prevention.

The minister announced that the Cook government would be investing $3.3 million in specialised workforce training delivered by SafeSide Prevention.



“Tragically, too many Western Australians have experienced the devastating effects of a

oved ones death by suicide.” Hammat said.

- Advertisement -

Health and Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat.

“Our government is committed to suicide prevention, and this investment will provide our mental health workforce with enhanced skills and training for the challenging job they face when confronted with a suicidal crisis in our community.



“Preventing suicide requires a whole of community commitment, and this is one of the ways we are working collaboratively to build a more effective suicide prevention system.”

The minster’s announcement came as a major suicide prevention conference was held in Perth. At the conference the State Government reaffirmed its commitment to helping prevent deaths by suicide by delivering $1 million in grants for community organisations.

SafeSide Prevention will bring their leading workforce training to Western Australia to help enhance suicide prevention across the State. This training will further support those working in mental health, alcohol and other drugs services, and youth services, to help staff respond during a suicidal crisis.



The government says the training will extend and complement Western Australia’s suicide prevention initiatives funded under the Western Australian Suicide Prevention Framework 2021-2025.



As well as delivering training for our workforce, Safeside Prevention will also establish a Restore Network in Western Australia. Restore Networks provide organisational leaders with the tools, resources and support to collaborate on suicide prevention activities across the state.



