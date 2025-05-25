Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Health Minister announces greater investment in suicide prevention training

News

Western Australian Health and Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat announced this week a new program to increase Western Australia’s efforts in suicide prevention.

The minister announced that the Cook government would be investing $3.3 million in specialised workforce training delivered by SafeSide Prevention.

“Tragically, too many Western Australians have experienced the devastating effects of a
oved ones death by suicide.” Hammat said.

- Advertisement -
Health and Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat.

“Our government is committed to suicide prevention, and this investment will provide our mental health workforce with enhanced skills and training for the challenging job they face when confronted with a suicidal crisis in our community.

“Preventing suicide requires a whole of community commitment, and this is one of the ways we are working collaboratively to build a more effective suicide prevention system.”

The minster’s announcement came as a major suicide prevention conference was held in Perth. At the conference the State Government reaffirmed its commitment to helping prevent deaths by suicide by delivering $1 million in grants for community organisations.

SafeSide Prevention will bring their leading workforce training to Western Australia to help enhance suicide prevention across the State. This training will further support those working in mental health, alcohol and other drugs services, and youth services, to help staff respond during a suicidal crisis.

The government says the training will extend and complement Western Australia’s suicide prevention initiatives funded under the Western Australian Suicide Prevention Framework 2021-2025.

As well as delivering training for our workforce, Safeside Prevention will also establish a Restore Network in Western Australia. Restore Networks provide organisational leaders with the tools, resources and support to collaborate on suicide prevention activities across the state.

Latest

News

Teenager sues school after they allegedly blocked her from graduating because she came out as a lesbian

0
Morgan Armstrong is accused of breaking her Christian school's social media code, she's now suing.
News

British man convicted over assault claimed he was being “stalked by homosexuals”

0
James Billings, 40, told a London court that gay men are obsessed with him.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tunes from Hunx and his Punx, Saint Etienne, Christine and the Queens & Cerrone, Ólafur Arnalds, Alison Goldfrapp, Benedict Cork, KARDI, Robbie Williams, Pulp, Hurts and Purple Disco Machine, Remy Bond and Little Simz.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Sir Alan Hollinghurst was born

0
Author Sir Alan Hollinghurst celebrates his 71st birthday today.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Teenager sues school after they allegedly blocked her from graduating because she came out as a lesbian

0
Morgan Armstrong is accused of breaking her Christian school's social media code, she's now suing.
News

British man convicted over assault claimed he was being “stalked by homosexuals”

0
James Billings, 40, told a London court that gay men are obsessed with him.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tunes from Hunx and his Punx, Saint Etienne, Christine and the Queens & Cerrone, Ólafur Arnalds, Alison Goldfrapp, Benedict Cork, KARDI, Robbie Williams, Pulp, Hurts and Purple Disco Machine, Remy Bond and Little Simz.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Sir Alan Hollinghurst was born

0
Author Sir Alan Hollinghurst celebrates his 71st birthday today.
News

Study shows over 80% of people in Morocco reject LGBT people

0
The survey found only around 2.5% of people show any signs of acceptance.

Teenager sues school after they allegedly blocked her from graduating because she came out as a lesbian

OUTinPerth -
Morgan Armstrong is accused of breaking her Christian school's social media code, she's now suing.
Read more

British man convicted over assault claimed he was being “stalked by homosexuals”

OUTinPerth -
James Billings, 40, told a London court that gay men are obsessed with him.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New tunes from Hunx and his Punx, Saint Etienne, Christine and the Queens & Cerrone, Ólafur Arnalds, Alison Goldfrapp, Benedict Cork, KARDI, Robbie Williams, Pulp, Hurts and Purple Disco Machine, Remy Bond and Little Simz.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture