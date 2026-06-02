Ministry of Sound Summer Dance Festival returns in 2026

An symphony orchestra playing some of the greatest dance hits of all time, plus some of the world’s best DJs on the same bill, is guaranteed to be one of the best parties of the year.



Headlined by CLASSICAL performed by the Ministry of Sound Orchestra, Summer Dance Festival features a lineup of iconic international DJs including Roger Sanchez (USA), Seb Fontaine (UK) and Braxe & Falcon (FR), alongside some of Australia’s favourite DJs.

Roger Sanchez.

CLASSICAL celebrates the greatest moments in dance music, remixed, rearranged and reimagined. This brand new show in 2026 promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, with very special guests this is the event of the summer.

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Taking centre stage is the globally renowned Ministry of Sound Orchestra, led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica and backed by legendary DJ Groove Terminator. Together they’ll transform dance anthems that have filled dancefloors around the world – delivering a night of music, energy and nostalgia like no other. Accompanying them on stage is an all-star vocalist line up featuring ARIA Award nominee Reigan along with Karina Chavez, Rudy, Lady Lyric, and Luke Antony.

The festival will be at HOTA Parklands on the Gold Coast on Friday 4 December, the following day it’ll be in Sydney at The Domain. Perth will get two shows at King’s Park and Botanic Gardens, the first on Friday 11 December, and a second on Sunday 13 December. In between the artists will head to Melbourne for a show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday 212 December.

Tickets go on sale on 3 June 2026.