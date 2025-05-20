New data shows Western Australians are increasingly stressed

New data released today by Suicide Prevention Australia reveals that nearly seven in 10 Western Australians have experienced distress consistently beyond normal levels over the last two years, with one in eight reporting serious thoughts of suicide in the past year.

The findings, from Suicide Prevention Australia’s WA Community Tracker, highlight the ongoing toll that cost-of-living pressures, loneliness, relationship breakdown, and housing affordability are taking on Western Australians.

Suicide Prevention Australia CEO, Nieves Murray, said the data underscores the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government response to suicide prevention across the state as well as better access to timely data on suicide deaths.

“We are working closely with the Western Australian government to ensure the right steps are taken to reduce suicide and distress across the state.

“Cost-of-living pressures have topped the list of stressors for 11 quarters in a row. And yet many people are not accessing help when they need it. We must ensure the right supports are in place — in every community, not just in clinical settings,” Murray said.

The WA-specific data shows 69% of Western Australian residents have reported elevated distress since late 2022, and over one in eight residents have experienced suicidal thoughts in the past 12 months

Additionally help-seeking has declined across clinical and non-clinical services since 2022 and the gap between clinical and alternative service use is narrowing, pointing to changing help-seeking patterns.

This data comes at a pivotal time, as more than 850 delegates gather in Perth for the 2025 National Suicide Prevention Conference — the largest in its 26-year history.

“Bringing together policymakers, advocates, researchers, frontline workers and people with lived experience, the conference is a critical opportunity to discuss how we can better address the complex issue of suicide and drive meaningful, coordinated action across our communities,” Murray said.

“We welcome the Western Australian Government’s strong engagement in suicide prevention and their participation in this week’s National Conference. It’s encouraging to see initiatives underway, and we look forward to working alongside them to build on this momentum.

“We’re calling for a whole-of-government approach to suicide prevention across the state, and better access to data on suicide deaths.

“This isn’t just about mental health. Around half of those who die by suicide in Australia are not engaged with mental health services and a quarter of those who attempt suicide do not have a mental illness.

“To make meaningful progress, we need a coordinated, whole-of-government approach that tackles the drivers of suicide beyond just the health system. Suicide prevention must be embedded across housing, education, justice and beyond.

“There needs to be suicide prevention legislation in all jurisdictions which mandates a whole-of-government approach. We’ve seen promising signs of reform in other states. South Australia implemented suicide prevention legislation in 2021, New South Wales is preparing to legislate, and Tasmania is seriously considering it. It’s time for Western Australia to follow suit.

“A Suicide Prevention Act would ensure every government department takes responsibility for preventing suicide — not just health.

“Western Australia remains one of the few jurisdictions without a suicide death register. Timely, high-quality data is the foundation for planning and delivering the right suicide prevention services in the right places — and we support efforts to address this critical gap. We stand ready to support the government in making that happen.

“A register isn’t just a data tool — it’s a life-saving tool. It ensures our responses are informed, immediate and tailored to the communities most at risk,” Murray said.

Mental health Minister Meredith Hammat.

WA government announces funding boost for suicide prevention strategies

At the conference the State Government reaffirmed its commitment to helping prevent deaths by suicide by delivering $1 million in grants for community organisations.



The funding will support community organisations across WA to deliver culturally appropriate, community-led programs, increase awareness and reduce stigma around mental health and suicide, and deliver projects that foster resilience and connection.



Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat said evertone had a role to play in suicide prevention.



“We can’t do it alone; everyone has a role to play in preventing and reducing deaths by suicide. As the conference theme suggests – we know we must work together towards a better tomorrow.



“We cannot ignore the devastating effects death by suicide has across Western Australia.



“Through funding grassroot organisations, we are helping those who understand best what their

community needs.” the minister said.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au