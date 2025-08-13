Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Health Minister Meredith Hammat says there is overwhelming community support for surrogacy bill

News

Western Australia’s Health Minister Meredith Hammat says it is clear that there is overwhelming support in the community for the government’s proposed changes to the laws surrounding surrogacy and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

The minister made the comment when she introduced the Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Bill 2025 into the Legislative Assembly this afternoon.

Hammat said the reforms would allow all members of society to start a family regardless of their sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or relationship status.

Health Minister Meredith Hammat.

The government announced they were taking another run at changing the laws on Tuesday. The previous attempt to replace the legislation during their first term of government in 2019.

The debate saw the conservative Liberal MP Nick Goiran deliver a filibuster speech that dragged on for days. The speech delivered over cumulative sessions lasted for over 22 hours and was more than 150,000 words.

Speaking in parliament today Minister Hammat said the government had put a lot of work in on the development of the legislation since 2018 citing the findings of Allen Report that looked into the legislation, and the consultation conducted by a Ministerial expert panel.

Hammat said the expert panel presented a wide range of recommendations that were largely supported by the government, and since then additional consultation had taken place.

“The bill establishes a contemporary model with a responsive and streamlined framework for the provision, regulation and management of all assisted reproductive technologies in WA. It recognises surrogacy as falling in the continuum of assisted reproduction. It protects and emphasises the best interests of ART and surrogacy born children, the health and welling of ART and surrogacy participants, and the public.”Hammat said.

The minister said the new legislation would remove discrimination embedded in the current laws.

