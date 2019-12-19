HTRK are playing their first Perth show in 5 years at The Rechabite

Electronica duo HTRK, aka Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang, will be bringing their live show to Perth in February. The duo are touring off the back of their latest LP, Venus in Leo.

In this rare live performance – and first Perth show in over five years – audiences will step into The Rechabite’s newly refurbished grand hall and immerse themselves in HTRK’s sound universe, where the cavernous reverberations of dub techno are mixed with frosted post-punk motifs and the gravelly imperfections of industrial.

The Perth show will be Saturday 29 February 2020, and support acts will be announced soon.

Formed in 2003 by Nigel Yang and Sean Stewart in Melbourne’s inner north, the band soon welcomed vocalist Jonnine Standish into the fold, before self-releasing their debut EP, Nostalgia, in 2005. From the off their sound was raw and visceral, with distorted guitar pedals caking Standish’s vocals in sonic grit.

The band followed up Nostalgia with 2009’s Marry Me Tonight, an LP co-produced by Rowland S. Howard, founding member of The Birthday Party and a towering figure in the Australian music scene. In 2010 the band became a duo when founding member Sean Stewart passed away.

Their latest release comes five years after 2014’s esteemed Psychic 9-5 Club, a collection that presented a more tender and polished version of HTRK than previously seen. The flesh stripped from their sound, the focus placed on naked arrangements and minimalist sound design.

HTRK re-emerged in 2018 with a set of singles exploring themes of power, mind games and intimacy in the social media age. While not revealed at the time, these were the first suggestions of Venus in Leo, the fourth full-length and a spirited new chapter for the band.

Tickets to the show are available from OzTix.

Source: Media Release