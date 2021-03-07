Hugh Sheridan proposed to partner Kurt Ackermann

Entertainer Hugh Sheridan proposed to his partner Kurt Ackermann during the opening night performance of his new cabaret show Hughman.

The performer, who is originally from South Australia, is appearing at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

With members of both his and Robert’s family in the audience, Sheridan got down on one knee and popped the question to his partner who was sitting in the front row. Speaking to local media after the event Sheridan acknowledged that while the couple have not been together too long, he knew the decision was the right one.

“We haven’t been together that long – I didn’t want them to think we are insane,” Sheridan told Adelaide’s The Sunday Mail, “But I do know very much in my heart he is a perfect partner – a good person to balance me out. I just knew he was the right one.”

Sheridan had kept his sexuality private for most of his career, but last year opened up about his personal life by writing an essay for Stellar magazine. He acknowledged that in the past he has relationships with both men and women, and chooses not to put a specific label on his sexuality.

Ackermann is best known for his Tik-Tok videos where appears using the name Kurt Roberts.

OIP Staff

