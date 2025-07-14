Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Pride Swan Festival announce their 2025 dates

Community

Pride in Swan launched in 2024 and held their first Pride celebration which was a total blast.

Now they’ve announced this year’s edition will be taking place in Stirling Garden in Guilford on 25th October.

The action will be taking place from 2pm through to 9pm and there’s heaps of activities.

Expect live bands, dance performances, community stalls, activities for families, and delicious food. Details on how to get involved with the event are on the group’s Facebook page.

Last year’s festival featured an unexpected singing and dancing performance from Senator Louise Pratt. Senator Pratt has now retired from politics, but we’re hoping a singing politician will be an annual part of the event.

John Carey? Stephen Dawson? Dean Smith? Stuart Aubrey? The challenge is there for the taking.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

