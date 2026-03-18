Human Rights Commission launches survey to gage young people’s understanding of consent

The Australian Human Rights Commission has launched ‘On Your Terms‘, a national survey of young people to help inform improvements to consent, respectful relationships and sex education in Australia.

National Children’s Commissioner Deb Tsorbaris said by completing the survey young people would help improve education resources.

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‘We know this topic can be difficult for some people to talk about. We’re inviting young people to do this anonymous survey and share their views and experiences. Their voice will help improve consent education, so it is relevant, timely and helpful for young people.

‘We need to hear from young people and meet them where they’re at with real life, useful education to help them navigate respectful and healthy relationships.

‘Young people have a right to information that will help set them up for respectful relationships. If we don’t offer relatable and relevant sex and consent education, young people will turn to less reliable sources like porn, social media or peers,’ she said.

On Your Terms is a 10–15-minute online survey open to young people aged 14-18 years and is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education.

‘This survey will give us direct insights from young Australians, so that recommendations for improvements are grounded in lived experience. Many teenagers understand consent in theory but applying it in real-life situations can be challenging,’ Commissioner Tsorbaris said. ‘I am hoping young people will tell us how to make sex education less awkward and far more useful.’

‘We can and must do better to boost young people’s understanding of consent and respectful relationships. Teachers are reporting a rise in harmful gender attitudes in the classroom, and young people are experiencing higher rates of peer-to-peer abuse. Quality consent and respectful relationships education is key to preventing sexual harm.’

The On Your Terms survey is completely anonymous and voluntary and was developed through extensive stakeholder engagement and consultation with more than 70 relevant experts and organisations. The survey is evidence based, has been subject to strict ethics approvals and reflects best practice.

Findings will be delivered to the Australian Government later this year.

‘This survey is a unique opportunity to listen to young people and find out what is working well in schools and where respectful relationships education needs strengthening. If we want to meaningfully reduce gender‑based violence, we need education that supports every young person to live a safe, respectful and fulfilling life,’ Commissioner Tsorbaris said.

On Your Terms survey will run until 30 June 2026. For more information visit the survey webpage. The survey is open to anyone aged 14 to 18 living in Australia.