‘I Love The Nightlife’: Global musical star Peter Cumins’ ode to Priscilla

The Boy from Oz and Mary Poppins star, Peter Cumins premieres new original show, I Love The Nightlife.

After wowing audiences around the world in international productions of Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Perth born and raised musical theatre star, Peter Cumins is ready to share his solo show.

In this part-cabaret, part-comedy and part-musical extravaganza, Peter pays homage to the iconic Australian film turned stage musical Priscilla Queen of The Desert.

Peter has had the privilege of performing in four separate companies of the stage version of Priscilla in cities such as Tel Aviv, London, Amsterdam, Auckland, Perth and even the high seas, performing in the show opposite Aussie icons such as Home and Away’s Ray Meagher and Neighbours’ Jason Donovan.

Cumins left his home City of Perth at only 17 when he scored an exclusive development deal with Universal Music in London. Despite spending three years recording, the album was never released; but Cumins says instead of being jaded, he channeled that experience into motivation and pursued a career in musical theatre.

After spending 17 years in London, Cumins relocated to Perth amid the pandemic and has since starred in productions of The Boy from Oz, The Addams Family, Forbidden Broadway and most recently Priscilla at The Regal theatre.

Being back home has inspired Cumins to reflect on his journey and how a young boy from Perth reached the bright lights of London’s West End.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and honour a show that has been such a huge part of my professional career as a performer.”

“I cannot wait to perform classics such as I Will Survive and True Colours. I just want everyone to have a good time. I feel now more than ever that is exactly what we need.”

I Love The Nightlife runs from Feb 8 – 13 in The Pleasure Garden. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

