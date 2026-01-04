Ian Thorpe leads call from sporting greats for Bondi Royal Commission

Olympians Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett are leading a call from sporting greats for a federal Royal Commission into the Bondi terrorist attack.

New South Wales have announced a Royal Commission into the 14th December attack which saw 16 people killed, including one of the two gunmen. However Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has steadfast refused to launch a similar far-reaching inquiry at a Commonwealth level, insisting that a more specific review into the responses of security agencies will be faster and more effective.

Now a large group of well known sporting identities have signed a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to take a different path. Among the names is Dawn Fraser, Jessica Fox, Sally Pearson, Nova Peris, Michael McKay, Pat Rafter, Leyton Hewitt, Michael Clarke, Mick Fanning and John Eales.

Olympian Ian Thorpe.

“As sporting leaders, we understand that leadership matters, especially when values are tested,” the group of sports stars said in their letter.

“We call on the Prime Minister and the Australian Government to show decisive national leadership by confronting extremism and terrorism in all its forms, without fear or hesitation.”

“This is a national crisis, and it demands a national response,” the statement reads. “This is bigger than politics.

“It is about the character of our country and the Australia we want future generations to inherit.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times Thorpe said a Royal Commission should look into the growing level of hate in the Australian community, and should not just be limited to the experiences face by the Jewish communities.

“Hate should have no place in Australia. The hate experienced by the Jewish community and our whole community in Bondi and beyond was abhorrent, unjustified and not the Australia I know and love.

“Unfortunately, Jewish people are not the only group targeted by hate.

“First Nations people, people of different faiths, ethnicity and even LGBTIQ+ people remain among those facing rising levels of vilification and targeted violence.” Ian Thorpe said.

“Governments at both the Federal and State level must do everything in their power to protect all communities who are subjected to hate and violence, now.”

Despite a growing number of calls from the Jewish communities, business leaders and now sporting greats, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has so far resisted calls for action.