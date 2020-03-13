Iceland’s Daði & Gagnamagnið is a favourite to win Eurovision 2020

Iceland’s Daði Freyr Pétursson is shaping up to be a favourite to win Eurovision 2020 with their tune Think About Things.

The nerdy looking, jumper loving, keytar playing group also have some slick dance moves and make looking awkward seem incredibly cool. The lead singer is Daði Freyr Pétursson and his sister and wife are in the band too.

Daði is backed by his band Gagnamagnið which translates into English as ‘The Data’ but the word is used in Iceland to describe the amount of data you have on your internet account, so basically their name is ‘Data Plan’.

They just won Iceland’s Söngvakeppnin to secure their place at Eurovision. It’s their second attempt at getting to Eurovision, they nearly made it in 2017. To win the competition they not only had to sing the song in English, they also had to deliver an Icelandic version.

Daði has also previously delivered a great synth heavy version of Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road

Check out the song. Warning -this one’s a bit of an earworm.

Iceland at Eurovision

Iceland has made over 30 appearances at Eurovision, but they’ve never won.

Since Australia joined the competition five years ago Iceland have only made it through to the final on one occasion. Last year queer kink loving industrial techno band Hatari broke their sterch of band luck and placed 10th, Australia did slightly better coming in ninth place with Kate Miller Heidke’s Defying Gravity.

