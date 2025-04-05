Iconic Sydney LGBTIQA+ venue added to heritage register

Sydney’s iconic LGBTIQA+ venue The Imperial Hotel in Erskenville has been added to the state’s heritage register.

The long running venue is featured in the classic film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and has been a staple of Sydney’s queer life for decades.

There has been a hotel on the site since 1881, and the current building was constructed in the 1940. It became a queer venue in 1983.

State Labor MP Penny Sharpe was joined by federal counterpart Tanya Plibersek and a host of local drag stars for the formal announcement today.

Sharpe, NSW’s Minister for Heritage, said the venue was an important part of the local community.

“The Imperial Hotel has been at the heart of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ community for decades, fostering a spirit of inclusivity, creativity and celebration. Its listing on the State Heritage Register ensures this important history is recognised and preserved for generations to come.” she said.

“Heritage is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about the stories, communities and movements that shape our society. The Imperial Hotel’s listing not only protects the building but also recognises its profound contribution to LGBTQIA+ history in NSW.”

Plibersek said the venue stood for so many different things to different people in the community.

“The Imperial Hotel is home to stories of love, pride, protest and resistance. It holds the memories of generations in our community who have gathered there together and continues to be a safe space for many – particularly the LGBTQIA+ community” she said.

“I’m so pleased it will be recognised on the NSW Heritage Register, celebrating its history and significance and making sure it is preserved for generations to come.”

The venue is operated by Universal Hotels who also operate Darlinghurst venue Universal alongside a range of properties. Chief Operating Officer Ritchie Haines said the company saw themselves as custodians of the venue.

“Universal Hotels is a proud custodian of The Imperial Hotel. We look forward to working with the community to grow, nurture and develop its legacy long into the future” he said.

“We are keenly aware of the hotel’s history and significance to the LGBTQIA+ community and are pleased that this has been enshrined for many generations to come.” Haines said.

The Imperial Hotel is not the only venue related to the famous film to be added to the state’s Heritage Register. Broken Hill’s Palace Hotel also has a listing.