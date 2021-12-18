Iconic TV series ‘Prisoner’ to stream on 10Play in 2022

Before there was Wentworth, there was Prisoner.

The iconic Australian television series aired on Network 10 from 1979 until 1986 lasting eight seasons and 692 episodes, and in 2022 the series will be available to stream on 10 Play.

Created by Reg Watson, who also created Sons and Daughters, Neighbours and British soap Crossroads, it followed the lives of the women kept under lock and key at Wentworth prison.

The series was prime time viewing in it’s day, and developed a huge cult following, not to mention inspiring the more recent reimagining of the story and characters in Wentworth.

If you’re a fan of Wentworth, but you’ve never seen the show that it’s based on you’ll recognise a lot of the character names. Meg Jackson, Vera Bennett, Erica Davidson, Franky Doyle, Bea Smith, Lizzie Birdsworth, Doreen Anderson, Dr Greg Miller, Judy Bryant, Marie Winter, Ann Reynolds, Joan Ferguson, Sonia Stevens, Reb Kean and Lou Kelly are all in the original show.

Some of Australia’s best known actors also cut their teeth on the series, among its many cast members is Colette Mann, Peta Toppano, Kerry Armstrong, Amanda Muggleton, Sigrid Thornton, Jane Clifton, Janet Andrewartha, Jackie Woodburne, Debra Lawrence and Glenda Linscott.

Get in on the action, slip on a yellow shirt, don some blue overalls and settle in for a marathon viewing session from 1st January 2022.

