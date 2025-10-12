Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Illusion spectacular ‘Now You See Me’ will appear at Crown Perth in 2026

News

This summer, four trailblazing illusionists will unleash a mind-blowing spectacle: Now You See Me Live.

The cutting-edge production, based on Lionsgate’s global hit Now You See Me film franchise and brought to life by the producers of the record-breaking phenomenon The Illusionists, will take up residence at Crown Theatre from 23 January to 1 February 2026.

- Advertisement -

This will be the first time the show has ever toured to Perth, and tickets are on sale now.

A world-class magic ensemble (to be announced in coming months) inspired by the film’s characters, the “Four Horsemen” will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy.

Assembled from around the globe, they bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to this Australian premiere season. The Australian tour will open at the Sydney Opera House before making its way to Perth.

Combined the quartet have performed in thousands of shows in hundreds of cities – including sell-out residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas – and have left spellbound audiences questioning the realms of possibility in their wake.

Crown Perth CEO Brian Pereira said, “We are incredibly excited to be hosting this spectacular illusion stage show at Crown Theatre this summer, once again bringing cutting-edge productions to Perth locals and visitors alike.”

Latest

News

Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

0
Swimming Australia has clarified that online news about swimming champ Mollie O'Callaghan is completely false.
News

Rainbow Families reflect as surrogacy reform heads to WA Upper House

0
Advocates are hopefully that long awaited reforms will finally be approved.
Culture

Get ready for Australia’s take on ‘Ghosts’

0
Ramshead Manor is getting some unwanted guests.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Brandi Carlisle, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Jisoo & Zayn and Taylor Swift.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

0
Swimming Australia has clarified that online news about swimming champ Mollie O'Callaghan is completely false.
News

Rainbow Families reflect as surrogacy reform heads to WA Upper House

0
Advocates are hopefully that long awaited reforms will finally be approved.
Culture

Get ready for Australia’s take on ‘Ghosts’

0
Ramshead Manor is getting some unwanted guests.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Brandi Carlisle, Khalid, Demi Lovato, Jisoo & Zayn and Taylor Swift.
History

On This Gay Day | The short story ‘Brokeback Mountain’ was released

0
E. Annie Proulx shared the story 'Brokeback Mountain' on...

Fake quotes about trans athletes attributed to swimming champ Mollie O’Callaghan

OUTinPerth -
Swimming Australia has clarified that online news about swimming champ Mollie O'Callaghan is completely false.
Read more

Rainbow Families reflect as surrogacy reform heads to WA Upper House

OUTinPerth -
Advocates are hopefully that long awaited reforms will finally be approved.
Read more

Get ready for Australia’s take on ‘Ghosts’

OUTinPerth -
Ramshead Manor is getting some unwanted guests.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture