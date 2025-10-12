Illusion spectacular ‘Now You See Me’ will appear at Crown Perth in 2026

This summer, four trailblazing illusionists will unleash a mind-blowing spectacle: Now You See Me Live.

The cutting-edge production, based on Lionsgate’s global hit Now You See Me film franchise and brought to life by the producers of the record-breaking phenomenon The Illusionists, will take up residence at Crown Theatre from 23 January to 1 February 2026.

This will be the first time the show has ever toured to Perth, and tickets are on sale now.

A world-class magic ensemble (to be announced in coming months) inspired by the film’s characters, the “Four Horsemen” will stun audiences in a showcase of unmatched synergy.

Assembled from around the globe, they bring an unbelievable arsenal of solo skills, shocking twists and grand feats of illusion to this Australian premiere season. The Australian tour will open at the Sydney Opera House before making its way to Perth.

Combined the quartet have performed in thousands of shows in hundreds of cities – including sell-out residencies on Broadway and in Las Vegas – and have left spellbound audiences questioning the realms of possibility in their wake.

Crown Perth CEO Brian Pereira said, “We are incredibly excited to be hosting this spectacular illusion stage show at Crown Theatre this summer, once again bringing cutting-edge productions to Perth locals and visitors alike.”