‘I’m A Celebrity…’ Australia teases cast ahead of 2026 season

Culture

It’s become a tradition for survival reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to lay down clues ahead for curious viewers ahead of each season.

The series is set to return to Network 10 in January, and we’ve been tipped off to three celebrity visitors who will be heading to the wilderness next year.

Julia Morris will return as host, alongside Robert Irwin – fresh off his headline-making Dancing With The Stars win in the USA, where he followed in the footsteps of his sister Bindi who won the program in 2015.

Now for the clues – do you have an inkling who is joining the next outing?

“First up, a Hollywood sitcom star will be bringing their star power to the jungle and hopefully bringing the stars back to camp when they trade red carpets for tucker trials.”

“A Rugby Romeo will be trading scrums for chum as he gets his kicks from tucker trials. Will he find romance in the jungle? Or will his time in camp be a Shakesperean tragedy?”

“Joining them is an international supermodel, swapping designer clothes for what we believe is a very fashionable khaki set. With a connection to rock and roll royalty, this celeb is going to be rubbing shoulders with the beetles when she enters the jungle.”

Watch the teasers and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, 18 January 2026.

News

Tasmania’s Parliament House hosts gender health care forum

0
The Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians group was officially launched ahead of the forum.
Local

Perth’s Pride Parade brings Northbridge streets to life

0
The Saturday night event featured more than 200 floats and messages of support for the LGBTIQA+ communities.
Community

HIV Community Champions announced on World AIDS Day

0
The National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) and Gilead Sciences Australia have announced the 2025 Community Champions.
Culture

Pride Live presented a fun mix of camp drag and dance music

0
MIami Horrror, Spankie Kackzon, Karen from Finance and Tseba filled this year's bill.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

