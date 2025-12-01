‘I’m A Celebrity…’ Australia teases cast ahead of 2026 season

It’s become a tradition for survival reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to lay down clues ahead for curious viewers ahead of each season.

The series is set to return to Network 10 in January, and we’ve been tipped off to three celebrity visitors who will be heading to the wilderness next year.

Julia Morris will return as host, alongside Robert Irwin – fresh off his headline-making Dancing With The Stars win in the USA, where he followed in the footsteps of his sister Bindi who won the program in 2015.

Now for the clues – do you have an inkling who is joining the next outing?

“First up, a Hollywood sitcom star will be bringing their star power to the jungle and hopefully bringing the stars back to camp when they trade red carpets for tucker trials.”

“A Rugby Romeo will be trading scrums for chum as he gets his kicks from tucker trials. Will he find romance in the jungle? Or will his time in camp be a Shakesperean tragedy?”

“Joining them is an international supermodel, swapping designer clothes for what we believe is a very fashionable khaki set. With a connection to rock and roll royalty, this celeb is going to be rubbing shoulders with the beetles when she enters the jungle.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, 18 January 2026.