Queer Book Club set to read ‘How to Dress for Old Age’

Perth’s Queer Book Club has announced that David Carlin and Peta Murray’s work How to Dress for Old Age will be its selected read for June 2026.

Playwright, short story writer and academic Peta Murray has joined forces with writer and director David Carlin for the book, which examines each of their parents’ journeys toward the end of life.

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The narrative moves between two neighbouring rooms in an inner-city Melbourne aged-care facility. Carlin’s mother, Joan, and Murray’s father, Frank, are both 86 and adjusting to life in care, each in their own way. Frank, an ex-builder and enthusiastic bon vivant, now lives quietly in a grey tracksuit, while Joan, a widowed mother of three since the age of 31, remains determined to reinvent herself through colour, activism and community.

The book follows Carlin and Murray, along with their families, as they accompany their parents through the final stage of life. Along the way, the authors reflect on their own experiences of ageing and family, and the ways care, dignity and identity intersect at the end of life.

How to Dress for Old Age is published by Upswell, the Perth-based publishing house founded by Terri-ann White. White is a writer in her own right and was previously the director of UWA Publishing. She was also the owner of Arcane Bookshop in Northbridge, which in the 1980s and 1990s was one of the few places in Perth where LGBTIQA+ themed books could be purchased.

Perth’s Queer Book Club is an initiative of GRAI: GLBTI Rights in Ageing and was established after years of members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities expressing a desire for a dedicated book club.

Each month a group gathers to discuss the selected book in a welcoming space where attendees are not compelled to speak unless they wish to.

Sessions begin with introductions and pronoun sharing, followed by a one-word description of the book from each participant. A moderator then opens the discussion with a series of prompts, allowing people to contribute freely or simply listen.

At the end of the session, participants rate the book using a unicorn scoring system. One unicorn signals a lack of enthusiasm, while five unicorns indicate strong appreciation.

The Queer Book Club will meet on Wednesday 24 June 2026 from 6.00pm at the Pride Centre, Northbridge Piazza, 142 James Street, Northbridge.

Find out more about the group at their Facebook page.