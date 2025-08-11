Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Indonesian court sentences two men to 80 lashes each for same-sex affection

News

An Indonesian court in the conservative province of Aceh sentenced two men to 80 lashes each today for participating in what it deemed to be sexual acts between people of the same gender.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, but the Islamic province has been granted permission to follow Sharia law since 2001. In 2015 the law was expanded to cover non-Muslim citizens, who make up about 1 per cent of the population.

- Advertisement -

In a closed court in the capital Banda Aceh the judges heard that the two men had been apprehended by religious police officers after entering a public bathroom at the same time. The police broke into the bathroom and reportedly discovered the men aged 20 and 21 kissing and hugging each other.

It is the fifth time since 2015 that people have been given the corporal punishment for the offence of homosexual behaviour.

Prosecutors had asked the court to hand down a sentence of 85 lashes, but the three judges said a more “lenient punishment” of 80 lashes was suitable citing the two young men’s good grades as students, displayed polite behaviour in court, and had cooperated with authorities and had no previous convictions.

The two men have been in custody for four months, which will also see their punishment reduced to 76 lashes, a discount of one lash per month served. The maximum penalty is 100 lashes.

In February this year two men, aged 24 and 18, were given 85 and 80 lashes respectively after vigilante’s broke into their accommodation and reported seeing them naked and hugging. The older man was given a harsher sentence because the judges believed he had encouraged the younger man to participate in sexual behaviour.

The sentences are carried out in public with spectators watching on.

Latest

News

LGBTIQA+ advocates question health ministers over blood donation changes

0
Representatives for blood donation advocacy campaign Let Us Give has raised concerns over proposed gender-neutral assessments.
News

Councillor who called for Busselton Pride to be defunded quits

0
Busselton councilor Richard Beecroft has quit with two years...
Culture

Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

0
The award is rapidly running out of books to give it's 2025 award out to as authors pull their titles in protest.
Culture

‘Mystery Road: Origin’ will return for season two this September

0
ABC and Screen Australia are pleased to announce the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

LGBTIQA+ advocates question health ministers over blood donation changes

0
Representatives for blood donation advocacy campaign Let Us Give has raised concerns over proposed gender-neutral assessments.
News

Councillor who called for Busselton Pride to be defunded quits

0
Busselton councilor Richard Beecroft has quit with two years...
Culture

Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

0
The award is rapidly running out of books to give it's 2025 award out to as authors pull their titles in protest.
Culture

‘Mystery Road: Origin’ will return for season two this September

0
ABC and Screen Australia are pleased to announce the...
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Jake Warden, Luca George, Stella Donnelly, Wild Wild, Amaarae and Vincint.

LGBTIQA+ advocates question health ministers over blood donation changes

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Representatives for blood donation advocacy campaign Let Us Give has raised concerns over proposed gender-neutral assessments.
Read more

Councillor who called for Busselton Pride to be defunded quits

Graeme Watson -
Busselton councilor Richard Beecroft has quit with two years remaining on his term in office. Earlier this year the councilor made national headlines when...
Read more

Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

OUTinPerth -
The award is rapidly running out of books to give it's 2025 award out to as authors pull their titles in protest.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture