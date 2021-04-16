Indya Moore drinks it up in short film celebrating Saint Laurent’s latest collection

Model, actress and POSE star Indya Moore shines in a new short film from director Jim Jarmusch.

French Water displays the latest collection from fashion house Saint Laurent, celebrating the SS21 designs of Anthony Vaccarello.

Moore stars alongside Chloe Sevigny, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Julianne Moore and TikTok star Leo Reilly as the women search for one another at an elegant, surreal party.

The film continues Saint Laurent’s history of working with prolific film directors to display their work, having teamed up with Gaspar Noe on two previous features.

Check out Indya Moore in French Water below.

