G Flip is joining the Robbie Williams tour

Robbie Williams is bypassing Western Australia on his world tour but if you were weighting up whether book some flights to see him interstate, here’s an additional reason to consider – G Flip is joining the Australian leg of the tour.
Robbie kicks off his tour down under at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 7 November, taking in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium plus a stop at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium for the very first time.
G Flip has just played a serious of shows around Australia and performed at the final of the Asian Women’s Cup. They also recorded the track All Fired Up for the event.
With hits ranging from Disco Cowgirl and Drink Too Much to The Worst Person Alive, Be Your Man and more, they keep the crowd on their feet from start to finish – and they’re guaranteed to get the party started ahead of Robbie’s arrival on stage.
Tickets to the tour are on sale now.
Tour Details
SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
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WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
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SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
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TUESDAY 17 NOVEMBER
McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW
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FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
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TUESDAY 24 NOVEMBER
Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
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SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER
One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
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