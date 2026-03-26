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G Flip is joining the Robbie Williams tour

Culture

Robbie Williams is bypassing Western Australia on his world tour but if you were weighting up whether book some flights to see him interstate, here’s an additional reason to consider – G Flip is joining the Australian leg of the tour.

Robbie kicks off his tour down under at Adelaide Oval on Saturday 7 November, taking in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium plus a stop at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium for the very first time. 

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G Flip photographed by Milo Lee.

G Flip has just played a serious of shows around Australia and performed at the final of the Asian Women’s Cup. They also recorded the track All Fired Up for the event.

With hits ranging from Disco Cowgirl and Drink Too Much to The Worst Person Alive, Be Your Man and more, they keep the crowd on their feet from start to finish – and they’re guaranteed to get the party started ahead of Robbie’s arrival on stage.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now.

Tour Details

SATURDAY 7 NOVEMBER
​Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
ticketek.com.au

WEDNESDAY 11 NOVEMBER
​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
ticketmaster.com.au

SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER
​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
ticketmaster.com.au

TUESDAY 17 NOVEMBER
​McDonald Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW
ticketmaster.com.au

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER
​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
axs.com

TUESDAY 24 NOVEMBER
​Eden Park | Auckland, NZ
axs.com

SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER
​One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
axs.com

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