The final season of ‘Heartbreak High’ arrives this week

The cast of Aussie drama Heartbreak High were celebrating with The Last Party.

The Last Party for Heartbreak High Season 3 bid well to the chaos and legacy of the series, ahead of the third and final season premiering 25 March on Netflix.

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Aki Munroe, Sherry-Lee Watson, Gemma Chua-Tran, James Majoos, Bryn Chapman Parish, Chloe Hayden, Will McDonald, Ayesha Madon and Thomas Weatherall attend Heartbreak High’s ‘The Last Party’ on March 19, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The third and final season of Heartbreak High premieres on 25 March on Netflix. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Netflix)

In attendance were cast members Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman Parish, Rachel House, Ben Turland and Aki Munroe. Creatives and crew including series creator Hannah Carroll Chapman, Executive Producer Carly Heaton, Producer Sarah Freeman also attended.

The Last Party was more than just a celebration of the series but of the music that captured the raucous energy of Hartley High, with performances from the series’ very own Ayesha Madon, Gomeroi / Wodi Wodi rapper Kobie Dee plus electronica duo Hellcat Speedracer, and DJ duo Cat & Calmell.

James Majoos attends Heartbreak High’s ‘The Last Party’ on March 19, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The third and final season of Heartbreak High premieres on 25 March on Netflix. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Netflix)

In season 3, for Hartley High’s graduating class, it’s goodbye school, hello adulthood! Yet when a revenge prank goes horribly wrong, Amerie and her friends must cover up their secret or risk losing everything.

Thomas Weatherall attends Heartbreak High’s ‘The Last Party’ on March 19, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. The third and final season of Heartbreak High premieres on 25 March on Netflix. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Netflix)

The third and final season of Heartbreak High premieres 25 March, only on Netflix.