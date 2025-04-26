Search
‘Invisible Boys’ star Joseph Zada cast in new ‘The Hunger Games’ film

Culture

Actor Jospeh Zada, who starred as Charlie in hot Stan series Invisible Boys has landed a huge role in an upcoming film.

The 20-year-old actor will star in the upcoming prequel to The Hunger Games. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to be in theatres in November 2026.

Zada will play Haymitch Abernathy, in the film which set 24 years before the events on the original Hunger Games movie.

Zada as Charlie in ‘Invisible Boys’.

Prior to Invisible Boys Zada had appeared in the TV series Total Control and the films Bilched and The Speedway Murders.

Alongside his new Hunger Games role, he’s also set to play Johnny Sinclair in the television adaptation of the E. Lockhart novel We Were Liars and is locked in to follow in the footsteps of James Dean playing Caleb Trask in a new adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel East of Eden.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be the sixth film in the series that began in 2012. While the first film was directed by Gary Ross, all the subsequent sequels and prequels have been guided by Francis Lawrence.

The last film in the series was 2023’s Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes which did not live up to expectations at the box office.

