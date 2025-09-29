Iowa politician appalled high school students know about bisexuality

A legislator in the US state of Iowa is up in arms after a high school student acknowledge bisexual awareness day.

Republican representative Ashely Hinson took to social media to share her alarm when she discovered students at her son’s high school had briefly acknowledged the day in a school based news broadcast.

Hinson currently serves in the US Congress but has launched her campaign to move to the US Senate at the 2026 mid-term elections. Launching her bid earlier this month Hinson pledged to be US President Donald Trump’s top ally.

On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Hinson said she was “appalled” by the information shared saying it was so bad she couldn’t even repost what was said. She’s called for the state’s Education Department to launch an investigation in the incident.

Luckily what was said was captured, and can be shared with the world. He’s the information students relayed.

“Spectrum would like to thank all of you that have took the time to listen to the information we have shared about bisexual plus individuals. We would like to conclude with just a few more facts and information about why this week is so important.

“Creating awareness helps to serve as a platform to address issues such as bi-phobia and discrimination. We hope this week has encouraged discussion to, either in class or amongst friends on how to be supportive.

“We hope that bringing awareness we have promoted pride in bisexual identities as well as fostering community and solidarity. This week is celebrated to remind people that bisexuality is valid and recognised as a sexual orientation.

“And finally, we would just like to say that bisexual plus awareness week is not just for bisexual individuals but for everyone to learn and support.

“We conclude with a call to action for inclusive policies. And finally, Spectrum would like to emphasise that love has no boundaries. Back to you!” the report concluded.

In her letter to the federal Secretary of Education, Hinson accused the school of indoctrinating students by allowing them hear about bisexuality without express parental consent. Hinson described the situation as “indoctornation” and “abuse”.

“‘Exposing children to ideology that may conflict with a family’s values or faith, or that parents are not ready to address with their children, is wholly unacceptable.

‘Let me be clear: there is no circumstance where it is acceptable for administrators, teachers, or any school employee to discuss sexuality with a student without explicit parental consent,’ she added.

The Education Department has now announced it is conducting an investigation into the student run television broadcast to see if any rules or policies were broken.

In a statement the Linn-Mar High Community School District said it remaining committed to supporting students and staff in a safe and inclusive environment.

“We are aware of a segment that aired on the student-run television program at Linn-Mar High School that included student commentary related to “bisexual plus awareness week”.



“At this time, the district is conducting a review to determine whether any existing policies or procedures were violated during the production or airing of the segment.

“We remain committed to fostering respectful dialogue and supporting all students and staff in a safe and inclusive environment in a manner that aligns with district guidelines and policies.” a spokesperson for the school district said.