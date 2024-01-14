Irish politician Jack Chambers announces that he is gay

Filed under News Posted by admin

Irish politician Jack Chambers has shared that he is gay. Chambers who is a member of the Fianna Fáil party, and a minister of state with responsibility for road safety, said friends and family had encouraged him to make his sexuality public.

“As I look forward to 2024 I am sharing with you something a little different but it’s something I wanted to do for a while,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“As a politician it can sometimes be difficult to speak about my own personal life and that can lead to things drifting.

“However, it’s important for me to be true to myself firstly – and to you all in my public service role.

“I am starting 2024 by telling you all that I am proud to say that I am gay.

“As a politician and citizen I want to share this today as part of who I am.

“Having shared it with many of my close family and friends, their support and love has given me the confidence and courage to share this publicly today.”

The politician said Ireland had made many big changes in recent years that created a more inclusive society.

“I am fortunate that Ireland is a country that has made so many strides in recent years, – becoming a much more inclusive and equal society to the extent that the sharing of this information is becoming increasingly unremarkable.” Jack Chambers said.

The other LGBTIQA+ members of Ireland’s parliament include Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar. He came out in 2015, he is a member of the Fine Gael party.

Senator Annie Hoey from the Irish Labour Party, Social Democrats Deputy Cian O’Callaghan, the Green’s Roderic O’Gorman and Sinn Féin’s Fintan Warfield have also publicly noted they are members of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.