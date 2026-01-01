Is a Carly Rae Jepsen collaboration with ‘Heated Rivalry’ on the way?

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has revealed that he’d love pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen to pen a new tune for the second season of the hit gay hockey romance series.

Speaking to Pete Blackburn and DJ Bean on their hockey show What Chaos recently, Tierney revealed that he has plans to ask singer Carly Rae Jepsen to be a part of the next season of the hit series.

Tierney revealed he always has music in mind when he’s writing scenes, but the shows first season tight budget didn’t allow for any of the tunes he dreamed of being included. Now that the show’s been green lit for a second series and been a huge success he might be able to have a bit of a bigger budget for season two.

Carly Rae Jepsen plays at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco for her Dedicated tour. June 298 2019 (Nounpusher Photography / Shutterstock).

Tierney said Carly Rae Jepsen was one of the artists on his list to include and he’d been thrilled if the artists would consider creating a new song just for the series.

“She was on my playlist for when I wrote. She was on my playlist for sure, and I will definitely be asking next time,” he revealed.

“I was even gonna ask her to write a new song, that’s what I was gonna do. I was gonna be like, ‘Is there a world in which you’d like to do a new song?’” Tierney said.

Heated Rivalry is based on the popular Game Changers series of novels by Rachel Reid.

The story introduces us to professional ice hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov who are opponents on the field, but behind closed doors they have a blossoming romance.

The story follows them from their time as rookies to being the biggest stars in the league. At the same time we follow the story of another closeted player Scott Hunter and his secret relationship with someone from outside of the sport.

While the show has been a huge success and fans are eager for more of the story, they might have to wait a while.

In another interview Tierney has noted that at this time last year he’d written all six scripts for the series and they were getting ready to shoot. At this stage he’s only just putting pen to paper for the seconds round of scripts, meaning it’ll most likely be 2027 before we get to see any more.