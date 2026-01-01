Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Is a Carly Rae Jepsen collaboration with ‘Heated Rivalry’ on the way?

Culture

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has revealed that he’d love pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen to pen a new tune for the second season of the hit gay hockey romance series.

Speaking to Pete Blackburn and DJ Bean on their hockey show What Chaos recently, Tierney revealed that he has plans to ask singer Carly Rae Jepsen to be a part of the next season of the hit series.

- Advertisement -

Tierney revealed he always has music in mind when he’s writing scenes, but the shows first season tight budget didn’t allow for any of the tunes he dreamed of being included. Now that the show’s been green lit for a second series and been a huge success he might be able to have a bit of a bigger budget for season two.

Carly Rae Jepsen plays at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco for her Dedicated tour. June 298 2019 (Nounpusher Photography / Shutterstock).

Tierney said Carly Rae Jepsen was one of the artists on his list to include and he’d been thrilled if the artists would consider creating a new song just for the series.

“She was on my playlist for when I wrote. She was on my playlist for sure, and I will definitely be asking next time,” he revealed.

“I was even gonna ask her to write a new song, that’s what I was gonna do. I was gonna be like, ‘Is there a world in which you’d like to do a new song?’” Tierney said.

Heated Rivalry is based on the popular Game Changers series of novels by Rachel Reid.

The story introduces us to professional ice hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov who are opponents on the field, but behind closed doors they have a blossoming romance.

The story follows them from their time as rookies to being the biggest stars in the league. At the same time we follow the story of another closeted player Scott Hunter and his secret relationship with someone from outside of the sport.

While the show has been a huge success and fans are eager for more of the story, they might have to wait a while.

In another interview Tierney has noted that at this time last year he’d written all six scripts for the series and they were getting ready to shoot. At this stage he’s only just putting pen to paper for the seconds round of scripts, meaning it’ll most likely be 2027 before we get to see any more.

Latest

News

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

0
What makes the list might surprise you.
News

Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

0
Five men have been arrested for the crime of...
News

Call for AFL to have a standardised punishment for homophobic comments

0
Currently different players have received varied suspensions for indiscretions.
History

On This Gay Day | E.M Forster was born in 1879

0
E.M. Forster wrote many memorable novels.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

0
What makes the list might surprise you.
News

Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

0
Five men have been arrested for the crime of...
News

Call for AFL to have a standardised punishment for homophobic comments

0
Currently different players have received varied suspensions for indiscretions.
History

On This Gay Day | E.M Forster was born in 1879

0
E.M. Forster wrote many memorable novels.
Culture

Get your New Year celebrations underway with Elton John and Brandi Carlisle

0
The pair will be performing songs from their collaborative album and well as lots of hits from the past.

10 most read stories at OUTinPerth in 2025

OUTinPerth -
What makes the list might surprise you.
Read more

Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

OUTinPerth -
Five men have been arrested for the crime of homosexuality and creating pornography in the city of Thiès, just outside the capital city of...
Read more

Call for AFL to have a standardised punishment for homophobic comments

Graeme Watson -
Currently different players have received varied suspensions for indiscretions.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture