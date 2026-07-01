It’s the return of Indie Kylie with new Snow Patrol collaboration

Kylie Minogue has had her fair share of indie moments throughout her career, she’s teamed up with Nick Cave, Mum, and the Manic Street Preachers wrote her hit Some Kind of Bliss.

Her latest track is a collaboration with Northern Irish band Snow Patrol.

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Snow Patrol originally wrote the song during the sessions for their 2024 album The Forrest is the Path, giving it the working title of ‘Kylie’ envisaging it as a potential collaboration. They set the track aside until they were able to reach out to Minogue and ask her if she’d add her vocals.

“The story behind this song was irresistible,” Minogue said.

“Hearing there was a demo called ‘Kylie’ that had been living in the Snow Patrol archives was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was curious to hear it.

The collaboration with Snow Patrol is not the only potential team-up in Kylie world. It’s been heavily suggested that she’s also appearing on Madonna’s new album which arrives on Friday.