Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

It’s the return of Indie Kylie with new Snow Patrol collaboration

Culture

Kylie Minogue has had her fair share of indie moments throughout her career, she’s teamed up with Nick Cave, Mum, and the Manic Street Preachers wrote her hit Some Kind of Bliss.

Her latest track is a collaboration with Northern Irish band Snow Patrol.

- Advertisement -

Snow Patrol originally wrote the song during the sessions for their 2024 album The Forrest is the Path, giving it the working title of ‘Kylie’ envisaging it as a potential collaboration. They set the track aside until they were able to reach out to Minogue and ask her if she’d add her vocals.

“The story behind this song was irresistible,” Minogue said.

“Hearing there was a demo called ‘Kylie’ that had been living in the Snow Patrol archives was a complete surprise and, naturally, I was curious to hear it.

The collaboration with Snow Patrol is not the only potential team-up in Kylie world. It’s been heavily suggested that she’s also appearing on Madonna’s new album which arrives on Friday.

Latest

Community

New approach for Albany Pride in 2027

0
The popular Albany Pride Festival will undergo a makeover in 2027, with organisers opting for a shorter, condensed event .
Community

Perth showcased at the Valencia Gay Games

0
A WA delegation is promoting Perth 2030 Gay Games in Valencia, gathering insights and engaging visitors.
News

Man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing found unfit to stand trial

0
Man accused of murdering student Juniper Blessing ruled unfit for trial, with court ordering psychiatric treatment.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Farley Granger was born in 1925

0
Farley Granger was a film, stage and television star whose career spanned from the 1940s - 1970s.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

New approach for Albany Pride in 2027

0
The popular Albany Pride Festival will undergo a makeover in 2027, with organisers opting for a shorter, condensed event .
Community

Perth showcased at the Valencia Gay Games

0
A WA delegation is promoting Perth 2030 Gay Games in Valencia, gathering insights and engaging visitors.
News

Man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing found unfit to stand trial

0
Man accused of murdering student Juniper Blessing ruled unfit for trial, with court ordering psychiatric treatment.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Farley Granger was born in 1925

0
Farley Granger was a film, stage and television star whose career spanned from the 1940s - 1970s.
News

Sam Kerr heads to the USA signing with Gotham FC

0
Soccer star Sam Kerr has announced she's signed with USA based team Gotham FC with a contract that will run through until 2030.

New approach for Albany Pride in 2027

Graeme Watson -
The popular Albany Pride Festival will undergo a makeover in 2027, with organisers opting for a shorter, condensed event .
Read more

Perth showcased at the Valencia Gay Games

OUTinPerth -
A WA delegation is promoting Perth 2030 Gay Games in Valencia, gathering insights and engaging visitors.
Read more

Man accused of murdering transgender student Juniper Blessing found unfit to stand trial

OUTinPerth -
Man accused of murdering student Juniper Blessing ruled unfit for trial, with court ordering psychiatric treatment.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture