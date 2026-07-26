Wentworth favourites returns in new spin-off series

Filming is underway on Wentworth: Halfway Home, a new spin-off series from Foxtel’s popular drama Wentworth.

The series, a reimagining of the classic Australian television drama Prisoner, ran for eight seasons between 2013 and 2021. Now, some of the show’s most loved characters are set to return as the story follows former prisoners building new lives on the outside.

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Kate Box returns as Lou Kelly, Nicole da Silva reprises her role as Franky Doyle, and Katrina Milosevic is back as Susan “Boomer” Jenkins. New cast members Alex King and Chenile Chandler will join the returning trio, with additional casting yet to be announced.

The series begins with Boomer and Lou arriving at Sal’s Halfway House as they start life on parole. However, when a body is discovered, questions emerge about who can be trusted. The show explores how life on the outside can be just as challenging as time behind bars.

Fans will be eager to see where Franky Doyle is in her life, the lesbian icon was last seen leaving the prison system and heading off into the sunset with psychologist Bridget. Has Franky been back behind bars, or is she a worker at the facility now? Back in 2017 when Nicole da Silva chatted to OUTinPerth she noted that life never stays good for these characters for very long.

Filming is underway in Melbourne, with the franchise continuing to attract a substantial international audience. Wentworth screened in more than 170 countries and also inspired local adaptations.

Foxtel Group executive director of entertainment content Daniel Monaghan said the franchise’s global reach made the new chapter a significant moment for the streamer.

“There are very few Australian dramas that leave the kind of mark Wentworth has, finding passionate audiences in more than 170 territories around the world,” he said.

“Wentworth: Halfway Home gives us the chance to revisit characters audiences have never stopped caring about, while telling a fresh story that stands confidently on its own. We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of this iconic franchise home to Binge.”

The series is expected to premiere before the end of the year.