Janelle Monáe comes out as non-binary on ‘Red Table Talk’

Singer and actor Janelle Monáe has revealed their latest revelations about their gender identity in an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Gam Norris.

Speaking to the panel on the Facebook show Red Table Talk, Monáe revealed “I’m non-binary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely.”

“I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she’. And if I am from God, I am everything.”

The Hidden Figures star confirmed they are using she/her and they/them pronouns.

“I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary.”

Monáe had previously used the hashtag #IAmNonBinary on social media, but had clarified at the time it was a message of solidarity, rather than a coming out.

“Somebody said ‘If you don’t work out the thing that you need to work out first before sharing it with the world, then you’re going to be working it out with the world.'” Monáe told the trio.

“That’s what I didn’t want to do. So I thought I needed to have all my answers correct, I didn’t want to say the wrong thing.”

Monáe is also set to star in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, alongside fellow superstars Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton and Leslie Odom Jr.

