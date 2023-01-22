Janelle Monae says people have been positive about them coming out as non-binary

Singer and actor Janelle Monae has opened up about the reactions they received since coming out as non-binary last year.

Speaking to People magazine shared that the reactions had been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s been great.” Monae said.

“And I say that because I think that there are a lot more discussions, and that’s so important. I think that all of us want to walk in our truth. We’re just trying to find a name to put with how we feel. And I think that’s always great.”

“”I try to challenge people to listen. Yeah, you may not necessarily understand. But listening is such a free thing we can do. I think that by listening you can give somebody more compassion, more empathy, and that’s just one more step [to] bridging that gap between us.”

“Being non-binary has opened up my mind in terms of the type of art I can make and where I can go, who I can be. I’m all about surprising myself and discovering something new.” Monae said.

Monáe is known for their eclectic musical style blending R&B, funk, soul, hip hop and rock. They released their self-financed debut album The Audition in 2007 and their critically acclaimed album The ArchAndroid arrived in 2010.

In 2013 they added The Electric Lady to their discography. Their most recent record was 2018’s Dirty Computer that included the hit song Make Me Feel.

Monae has also had a successful screen career, appearing recently in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

