Jason Collins, NBA’s first out gay player, diagnosed with brain cancer

News

Jason Collins, the basketball player who made history in 2013 when he became the first US NBA player to publicly share that he was gay, has announced he’s being treated for brain cancer.

The news was made public by the National Basketball Association who distributed a statement on his behalf.

“NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour. 

“Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”  it read.

Jason Collins.

Collins retired from playing professional basketball in 2014, just 18 months after he shared the news that he is gay.

His 13 year professional career saw him play with many teams including the New Jersey Nets, plus stints with Memphis, Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston and Washington. He shared news of his sexuality via a personal story which appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Collins is 46 years old. Earlier this year he married film producer Brunson Green, the couple had been together for over a decade.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

